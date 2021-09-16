Recently, there have been frequent speculations about Poland’s exit from the European Union. This is a mistake, says Jaroslaw Kaczynski, head of the ruling Law and Justice party.
The basics in brief
- Jaroslaw Kaczynski succeeded in removing rumors about Poland’s exit from the European Union.
- The head of the Law and Justice Party talks about a “propaganda invention” by the opponents.
- At the same time, Kaczynski criticizes the behavior of some EU countries.
According to the head of the ruling National Conservative Party, Law and Justice, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, Poland does not plan to leave the European Union.
“There will be no Polexit. This is a propaganda invention that has been brought up on us many times.” Kaczynski told the parliamentary news agency on Wednesday. His party clearly sees Poland’s future in the EU.
Recently, several senior representatives of the PiS have hinted at the possibility of Poland’s exit. As for the model of Great Britain, they announced “radical steps” and talked about fighting the “occupiers of Brussels”. According to a recent survey, 88 percent of Poles would like to remain in the European Union. Only 7 percent think their country should leave society.
Kaczynski went on to say that the principle of equality within the European Union is being violated “in a fundamental way”. “You can also see a trend towards the exploitation of the European Union as a tool by the most powerful member states. “Through Germany in particular,” said the 72-year-old, who is also deputy prime minister of Poland.
EU accuses Poland of violating rule of law
The PiS government is in dispute with the European Union Commission over its judicial reforms. This was applied to the European Court of Justice (ECJ) for financial sanctions against the country.
The background to this is the continuing activity of the Polish disciplinary body to punish judges. The European Court of Justice had instructed the chamber to suspend the provisional order, but it is still in session. The European Union is currently withholding coronavirus aid over concerns about whether Poland is violating the rule of law.
Poland has been a member of the European Union since May 1, 2004. According to the calculations of the German news agency, the eastern Central European country was the largest net recipient within the European Union in 2020. It received 12.4 billion euros more from the EU budget than it paid.
The United Kingdom, which left the European Union, was one of the largest donor countries when it was a member.
