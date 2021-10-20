Pokémon Presents the Super Pet • Nintendo Connect . Contest

The Pokémon Company International today announced a contest that, according to our press release, is “definitely not to be missed this year”: Pokémon is proud to present the Super Pet Contest! Heard / read correctly.

Inspired by the super competitive offer in Pokemon Radiant Diamond And Pokemon Luminous PearlExclusive to Nintendo Switch family consoles starting November 19, 2021, the International Pokémon Company brings the show from the Sinnoh region to life through a digital competition that puts Pokémon fans’ lovable pets in the spotlight. Longtime Pokemon fans and newcomers alike need no patience, as the Super Pet contest is open.

Animal lovers and Pokemon fans from the UK, France, Germany and the US can submit photos of their pets in three categories until November 9, 2021 at 9:01 am (CET). Animal companions of all shapes and sizes from participating countries will have the chance to win awesome Pokemon prizes.

As of now, posts are created for all three categories clogAnd Attractive And Wonderful On Super Pet Contest Website Approved. Pokemon fans can look forward to one of the best competitions ever!

New photos are displayed every day, with which fans can select and vote for their favorite photos up to 10 times a day. The more excited the runners’ furry (and hairless) friends are, the more support Coach Michelle receives in choosing the best. All fans are also encouraged to check the social networks of the official Pokémon channels for the duration of the contest, as some of the best posts and exclusive content from the celebrity judge will be shared there.

Image source: The Pokemon Company press release

celebrity juror

The star contest also includes a great celebrity judge! The Pokémon Company International officially announced today that Michelle Face He will take on the role of guest judge in this unforgettable competition that celebrates intelligence, kindness and magnificence.

Michelle Face He is a global television sensation, pop legend, and a star of many talents. With her brilliance, glamor and the acumen of internationally recognized judges, she knows exactly what’s important if you want to impress with a smart presentation, gentle demeanor, and great charisma.

Trainer Michelle adds: “Our home is filled with Pokemon fans and animal lovers – our dogs Romeo and Daisy love them with all their hearts – so this event is a great opportunity to celebrate the joy of animal companions around the world. I can’t wait to see all the amazing animals so many of us can do! Consider them friends. Picking winners won’t be easy!”

Image source: The Pokemon Company press release

the prices

In every category there Four great prizes! to win. The winners will be announced at an exciting awards ceremony on November 16, 2021, which will take place at Official Pokemon YouTube Channel broadcast. There are signed prizes Pokemon Radiant Diamond And Pokemon Luminous Pearl – 2 PackAnd Nintendo Switch Lite Dialga and Palkia Editions And more! More information about participation and pricing is available at www.Pokemon.de/SuperHaustierWettbewerb.