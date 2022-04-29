Pokémon Go: More chests and combos for trading card game introduced

pokemon go Coming into the world of Pokémon TCG in a big way.

Coming July 1, 2022 is the latest expansion themed around Niantic’s mobile adaptation of Pokémon. Several new products have been introduced.

What Pokémon Go products will be available



According to the Pokémon Company, you can play with cards that “feature realistic illustrations and memorable gameplay moments.”

These characters include Pikachu who walks alongside the coach, the sleeping Snorlax, Blizzard defending the arena, and Stylus evading the Poké Ball.

You can also draw on objects and characters from the Pokémon Go universe, such as a Pokéstop as a field card, and a lure unit as an item card. Coaches Spark, Blanche, and Candela also play a role.

The following products will be available worldwide from July 1, 2022:

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO Elite training chest (includes Mewtwo V foil promotional card)

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO: Radiant Eevee Premium Collection (Radiant Eevee foil promotion card included)

Pokémon TCG: Special Collection Pokémon GO (includes one of three full-screen promotional cards featuring Spark, Blanche, or Candela)

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO: Alolan Kokowei-V Set (includes one foil promotional card and one oversized Alolan Kokowei-V card)

Pokémon TCG: Tin Box Pokémon GO (includes a foil promotional card featuring Pikachu who knows the gift-delivery movement)

Pokémon TCG: Tin Box Pokémon GO Pokéball

Pokémon Trading Card Game: Pokémon GO mini tin box with Magikarp, Eevee, Blizzard, Pikachu and Snorlax

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO V Battle Deck (includes one of two Mewtwo-V or Melmetal-V foil foil promotional cards)

Pokémon TCG: V Battle Deck Pokémon GO: Mewtwo vs. Pokémon Melmetal (includes two promotional foil cards featuring the Mewtwo V and Melmetal V)

More will be published at a later time. Select products will also feature unique promotional cards, including Pokémon V and Pokémon VSTAR.