Pokemon are hosting an upcoming broadcast of new rumors tomorrow

Pokemon Corporation announced its Pokemon Presents video presentation for Friday, February 26th. The presentation will be broadcast on the Pokémon YouTube channel at 7 AM PDT / 10 AM ET / 3 PM EDT UK (Feb 27 at 2 AM ET). This Japanese Pokemon Twitter account indicates this The duration of the show is about 20 minutes

The news comes on the heels of persistent rumors of a Pokemon Diamond and Pearl announcement, including a recurring leak Centro Pokemon By saying that fans won’t have to wait until February 27 to receive the “big news they’ve been waiting for,” accompanied by images of the legendary Pokemon presented in Diamond and Pearl.

February 27 marks the 25th anniversary of the Pokemon series, which gives the ad idea some credibility – and an ad looking back at the series’ past seems appropriate. However, all rumors must be handled with caution.

It looks like we’ll likely also recognize unreleased Pokemon games like New Pokemon Snap, Pokemon Sleep, and Pokemon Unite (which is a bit controversial).

