Pocky & Rocky Reshrined: Retro Shoot-’em-Up Retail Edition is now available for pre-order – ntower

The remake of the NES classic Pocky & Rocky was given a fixed release date for Japan a few weeks ago, while a release in the West has been announced but not yet determined. That has changed now, because Pocky & Rocky Reshrined will from June 24 also commercial version be available from us. You can pre-order it in the usual stores. If you use one of the links below, you can support our work at no additional cost to you. Thanks to everyone who took advantage of this opportunity.



Affiliate information



This is an affiliate link. Our online magazine ntower is a member of the affiliate networks Amazon PartnerNet, Awin, Webgains, Media Markt E-Business GmbH and Saturn online GmbH. If you order via one of our affiliate links, we receive a variable commission from the respective store operator. There are no additional costs for end customers.

Our online magazine ntower is a member of the affiliate networks Amazon PartnerNet, Awin, Webgains, Media Markt E-Business GmbH and Saturn online GmbH. If you order via one of our affiliate links, we receive a variable commission from the respective store operator. There are no additional costs for end customers.