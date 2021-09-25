PM invites Bangladeshi expatriates to US to invest

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina invites you to a reception for the US branch of the Awami League at the LaGuardia Airport Marriott Hotel in New York on September 24, 2021. Photo: PID

After a civilian reception in New York, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at a press conference invited Bangladeshis who immigrated to the United States to accept tempting offers from their government and invest in their homeland.

“You Bangladeshi expatriates and American citizens can invest in Bangladesh,” she said after receiving the reception from the American group of the Awami Association at the LaGuardia Airport Marriott Hotel here on Friday evening (this morning Bangladesh time).

Responding to inquiries from journalists working in New York, the Prime Minister told the Bangladeshi expatriates that her government is offering attractive stimulus packages and benefits to investors at home and abroad.

Noting that as many as 100 economic zones are being set up across the country, she said Bangladeshi and American expatriates can invest in Bangladesh to benefit their government.

“Expats will get more benefits for this,” she said.

“We give good offers to everyone. Expats get better facilities (compared to others). So that they can seize the opportunity and invest in Bangladesh,” Sheikh Hasina said.

The New York Awame Association and its affiliates welcomed the Prime Minister, who came to the United States via Helsinki on September 19 to attend the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

She will leave New York for Washington, DC, today, after completing her week-long official visit there.

The Prime Minister is expected to arrive in Bangladesh on October 1.