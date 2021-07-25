PlayStation Plus: were free games really leaked in August?

The official announcement of free games on PlayStation Plus is still pending in August, but Sony of all people could have leaked the lineup beforehand.

So, apparently, Sony prematurely and inadvertently published the list of supposedly free games on PS Plus itself on the official website in August, only to have it removed from there a little later. Finally, the official global announcement is still pending. But as usual, the Internet does not forget anything and has registered the queue for you.

If there aren’t any short-term changes, you can expect them on PS5 – This is already confirmed – Hunter Arena: Legends. The 30-player Battle Royale title is already available on PC and was previously confirmed as a Day One edition and a member of PS Plus for PS5.

In contrast, the two missing addresses remain unconfirmed. On the one hand, it should be about Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Be about PopCap. In this fun shooter, all kinds of different plants can compete with different zombie invaders. There will be different areas with different peculiarities, community centers like Dave Manor and more. There is a collaborative split screen mode on the board. The game was originally released for PC, Xbox One, and PS4 in October 2019.

On the other hand, you should also be on PS4 tennis world tour 2 to supply. Here you can compete with the best tennis players in the world in different modes, including singles and doubles, locally and online. The career mode is also part of the game.

All three titles should be available as of August 3rd; Until then you can still order the July lineup A Plague Tale: InnocenceAnd Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 And WWE 2K Battlegrounds Have fun.