PlayStation Plus: EU date set

As we knew a few weeks ago, the new three-tier version of PlayStation Plus is scheduled to launch in June of this year. Shortly before the start of the weekend, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the exact dates for the various markets.

Following the rumors of the past few months, Sony Interactive Entertainment got its start a few weeks ago and officially announced the new version of the in-house subscription service PlayStation Plus.

As already confirmed by several insiders, the new PlayStation Plus consists of three different levels that come with individual content and add-ons. After there was only talk of a start in June of this year, Sony Interactive Entertainment has named specific start dates planned for various markets shortly before the start of the weekend.







In this country, the new PlayStation Plus promotion is supposed to start on June 22, 2022.

Dates in public

Asian Markets (excluding Japan) – scheduled for May 23, 2022

Japan – scheduled for June 1, 2022

Americas – scheduled for June 13, 2022

Europe – scheduled for June 22, 2022

The budget category for the revamped PlayStation Plus service will be called “Essential” and will basically be the same as the old PlayStation Plus. For €8.99 per month, €24.99 quarterly or €59.99 per year, subscribers can access online multiplayer components for PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 titles, monthly “free” games, or access cloud storage.

The second tier is offered under the name Extra and can be subscribed to for €13.99 per month, €39.99 per quarter or €99.99 per year. In addition to all the benefits of the “basic” level, “Extra” offers a software library of about 400 titles whose games can be downloaded and played at no additional cost, just as with services like Xbox Game Pass.

The bottom line is “PlayStation Plus Premium”. Subscription costs €16.99 per month, €49.99 per quarter, or €119.99 per year. In addition to the basic and premium content, more than 300 PlayStation classics are waiting for you. While PS3 classics can only be played via cloud games, you can also install PlayStation classics, PlayStation 2 and PlayStation Portable on your console thanks to new emulators.

source: PlayStationBlog

