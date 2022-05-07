PlayStation 5 Final Release Coming Soon

Outward’s “Ultimate Edition” allows seasoned gamers to: rediscover the core game inside with two DLCs “Three Brothers” and “Soroboreans” plus a wealth of new and updated content.

On their journey, they will encounter unique encounters – and dangerous opponents – as they explore dungeons and traverse the vast world that lies before them.

A new trailer has been released looking at the world through the eyes of a seasoned adventurer today.

Overseas: Promo to reveal the final release date of the release

For players entering the world of Aurai for the first time, Outward: Definitive Edition is a unique opportunity to delve into all the adventures the critically acclaimed game has to offer, either as a single-player experience or in co-op play with friends.

As an ordinary adventurer, inside players not only have to hide or defend against threatening creatures, they also have to face dangerous environmental conditions, protect themselves from infectious diseases, get enough sleep and quench their thirst.

You will embark on dangerous expeditions through untamed lands to reach new cities, accept diverse missions and discover hidden dungeons filled with fearsome enemies.

To make matters worse, there is “corruption” – a toxin that spreads through the earth and can best be described as the “radioactivity of the soul”. It happened naturally in the country, but it became concentrated and widespread after the wave of affliction that also devastated cities and created the most dangerous monsters.

These and many other challenges await all adventurers venturing into the wilderness and cities of the outside world.

Returning Players: Insiders who own the base game and downloadable content from Three Brothers can redeem a free copy of the Ultimate Edition.

–

around the outside

Outward is an open world fantasy adventure that offers players an amazing immersion thanks to the stunning graphics. Players experience a whole new feeling of RPG in an ever-changing world where they must always protect themselves from all outside influences. Thanks to powerful magic and rituals, players can combine their powers to survive in the world. In addition, Outward offers two desirable new functions: Split-screen multiplayer mode can be used both locally and with online players. These features also allow players to explore the dangerous world of Outward with a friend.

Feature guides

• Survival of the fittest: survive in the wilderness while exploring the world

• Alone or with friends: Play in single or local / online split screen mode

• The Power of Magic: Master magic and rituals in an unreal world

• It’s Better to Think Twice: Continuous autosave challenges players to carefully consider their decisions

• Variety is the key: try many different and exciting scenarios

• Increased replay value: Players experience a unique experience with each play time

Share with:









Similar jobs