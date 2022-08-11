Playful Miami Wines and Christina Aguilera Announced Expansion Plans Within …

Fun Wine Company

The company announced a capital increase of 10,000,000 USD and the first-of-its-kind Metaverse portal

Fun Wine announced today that it will launch a common stock offering to fund the global expansion of its unique and delicious 5.5% ABV sparkling wine flavored cocktails. Over the past year, the company has raised $10,000,000 through private placements of common stock and convertible bonds with private equity investors. The company is now raising an additional $10,000,000 through 2,500,000 shares of common stock at $4.00 per share in parallel offerings: one in the US aimed only at accredited investors, and one overseas aimed at non-US investors. To invest, please visit https://www.manhattanstreetcapital.com/fun-wine.

On the marketing front, Christina Aguilera, newly appointed Head of Culture, confirms that the company is working with an innovative technology platform to create the Fun Wine Metaverse with both online and offline components. The highly interactive virtual world will provide Fun Wine fans with a 3D experience that enhances the brand’s presence in a fun and unique way. The company plans to release the Fun Wine Metaverse this fall. Jo Peleg, Founder and CEO of Fun Wine said, “This is one of the most exciting marketing concepts I have ever tried in my career. The possibilities are endless. We look forward to working with the best of the best… to give our followers a great experience.” Aguilera is also working with the company’s founder and CEO, Joe Peleg, to assist with Fun Wine’s marketing efforts in the United States, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe and Asia.

Fun Wine® is a Miami-based, flavor-free, gluten-free cocktail wine that contains only 5.5% alcohol and 59 calories per 150ml. All-natural flavors are sweetened with zero-calorie monk fruit juice, a first of its kind in wine. our Hard Bubble Collection® It includes Strawberry Rose Moscato, Passion Moscato Peach, Coconut, Pineapple Chardonnay, and Sangria. Unique wine cocktails with coffee flavor – Expresso Cabernet ™️ and Cappuccino Chardonnay ™️ – pose Gravity ® Café Collection. Fun Wine is available in 750ml glass bottles and unique 330ml aluminum bottles in select stores around the world or online at http://shop.funwine.com Sold. Stay up-to-date with the latest news and social content by following the conversation Funwine.com or Tweet embed Follow.

