science

Plant Research: Professionals love to find beautiful plants

May 13, 2021
Faye Stephens

If a thorough research is carried out on a plant, then it should get beautiful, preferably blue flowers. In contrast, rare or threatened species are not particularly popular with experts. This is the result of a working group led by Martineau Adamou of the University of Turin based on an analysis of 280 publications from Plant Research in the southwestern Alps. As the team says in Nature Plants:Plants with colored flowers are disproportionately represented compared to green or brown varieties. This indicates that botanists are often guided by aesthetic considerations when choosing a topic for their research. This effect is also known in animals.

READ  Science: Experience the deepest time - 40 days in a cave without sunlight

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *