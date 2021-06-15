Plane decommissioned in US desert: Staff drive rattlesnakes away

The scene is impressive: in the Mojave Desert in the US state of California, hundreds of passenger planes have lined up since the beginning of the epidemic. The machines out there are waiting for the best of times. Airlines put expensive parking spaces on the wallet. But at least the animals living in the desert seem to be enjoying the planes, the Australian media is now saying.
Qantas airline tells a crazy story back home: The rattlesnakes discover that the Australian airline’s A380s are deserted as a new home. Qantas staff observed the animals during the inspection. “The area is known for aggressive rattlesnakes, which like to feel comfortable on warm rubber tires and in wheels and brakes,” the airline quoted engineer Tim Haywood as saying.
Hit the wheels with the broom stick
The solution? The so-called “Will Walker”. Each plane was given a transforming broomstick. According to Heywood, before examining the undercarriage, it is used to hit wheels to keep animals away. “We spotted a few rattlesnakes and some scorpions as well, but Wheel Wacker does its job and drives them away,” says the engineer who works in the Mojave Desert.
As the number of coronavirus cases decreases worldwide and more and more planes return to the skies, California parking spaces are slowly emptying. Many airlines are gradually restarting their abandoned aircraft. Intermediate rental animals must be dealt with. Engineer Heywood: “That’s another sign of how weird the past year has been.” (Neem)
