Plane decommissioned in US desert: Staff drive rattlesnakes away

Getty Images / Tetra Images RF 1/7 Here in California’s Mojave Desert…

Keystone-sda.ch 2/7 …there is fast flying activity again.

Images imago / wire zuma 3/7 The reason: Airlines have shut down their planes here and are now slowly returning them to the skies.







Courtesy of Qantas 7/7 They like to make themselves comfortable on the warm rubber tires and on the wheels and brakes.

The scene is impressive: in the Mojave Desert in the US state of California, hundreds of passenger planes have lined up since the beginning of the epidemic. The machines out there are waiting for the best of times. Airlines put expensive parking spaces on the wallet. But at least the animals living in the desert seem to be enjoying the planes, the Australian media is now saying.

Qantas airline tells a crazy story back home: The rattlesnakes discover that the Australian airline’s A380s are deserted as a new home. Qantas staff observed the animals during the inspection. “The area is known for aggressive rattlesnakes, which like to feel comfortable on warm rubber tires and in wheels and brakes,” the airline quoted engineer Tim Haywood as saying.

Hit the wheels with the broom stick

The solution? The so-called “Will Walker”. Each plane was given a transforming broomstick. According to Heywood, before examining the undercarriage, it is used to hit wheels to keep animals away. “We spotted a few rattlesnakes and some scorpions as well, but Wheel Wacker does its job and drives them away,” says the engineer who works in the Mojave Desert.