June 19, 2024

Plagiarism from Bürgenstock? The final declaration resembles the Chinese peace plan almost verbatim. Participating countries revoke their signature

Esmond Barker June 18, 2024 1 min read

The Bürgenstock Final Declaration was adopted almost verbatim from the Chinese peace plan. this mentioned Russia Today. The Swiss Summit Declaration includes six of the twelve points of the Chinese peace plan from February 2023. It is one of the twelve points of the Chinese peace plan for February 2023.”

As a result, some participating countries withdrew their support for the Final Declaration: Rwanda, among others, canceled its signature. According to the Swiss Foreign Ministry, there are now sixteen countries that do not support the document – ​​Armenia, Bahrain, Brazil, India, Indonesia, Colombia, Libya, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Suriname, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates.

