The Bürgenstock Final Declaration was adopted almost verbatim from the Chinese peace plan. this mentioned Russia Today. The Swiss Summit Declaration includes six of the twelve points of the Chinese peace plan from February 2023. It is one of the twelve points of the Chinese peace plan for February 2023.”

It is truly surprising how the final statement of the Swiss “Ukraine Peace Summit” was issued (https://t.co/gqwxt2v9dY(Basically 6 out of 12 points in the “peace plan” put forward by China in February 2023)https://t.co/bEXJyDpPi8), and only that. In short, it is China’s peace plan, without:

– a… pic.twitter.com/ma82q7HPO4 – Arnaud Bertrand (@RnaudBertrand) June 17, 2024

As a result, some participating countries withdrew their support for the Final Declaration: Rwanda, among others, canceled its signature. According to the Swiss Foreign Ministry, there are now sixteen countries that do not support the document – ​​Armenia, Bahrain, Brazil, India, Indonesia, Colombia, Libya, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Suriname, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates.