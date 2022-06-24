Pizza Hut Germany sells vegan pizza

Pizza Hut Germany launched its first vegan pizza.

The fast food chain is now serving three pizzas that are completely animal-free, all topped with vegan Violife cheese.

There’s the Tuscany Spicy Vegan, which is topped with bruschetta, jalapeno, and balsamic vinegar. The Smokey BBQ Vegan is topped with vegan chicken, and the vegan Chik’n’cheez comes with a dairy-free cheese sauce and vegan chicken.

According to Pizza Hut, it has developed vegetarian options in response to customer demand. The series posted on Instagram: “You asked for it and we got it.“

The chain also launched a vegan pasta dish: Creamy Cheez Pasta Vegan.

The launch follows a petition by animal rights organization PETA that began in 2018. The organization praised Pizza Hut and everyone who signed the petition in a public post.

“Together we expand the vegan range“Peta explained.”Every sound matters.And also:There has never been a better time than Pizza Hut Germany to take such a pioneering step.“

Vegetarian fast food

Pizza Hut offers many vegetarian options around the world. In the United States, for example, the fast-food chain added vegan Beyond Meat peppers to its menu last year. In the UK, customers can choose from a wide range of options, including a stuffed vegan crust.

Fast food chains are offering more vegetarian options than ever. In the UK, KFC, Burger King, McDonald’s, Greggs, Nando’s and Subway are all cruelty-free options.

Earlier this year, prominent restaurateur James Lewis predicted that the future of fast food would be vegetarian.

He said: “There is no point in starting a vegan chain because once McDonald’s figure out how to make a good vegan burger, they will think: How much does it cost to keep all these animals while we can also make and grow them in the land?“”