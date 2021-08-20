Pinterest offers hair type selection feature

This new technology has been specifically developed with BIPoC users in mind and enables targeted search for inspiration for different hair types.

Computer-assisted hair type selection provides the ability to select search results according to six different types of hair: protective, very curly, curly, wavy, straight and shaved / bald hairstyles. In the next few weeks, users will be able to use terms like “summer hairstyles”And “Glam Hair” or “short hair” Search and get results for any of the six types of hair.

This is how they find inspiration that perfectly suits their style and preferences. Hair Type Choice is now available in the US, UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand on iOS and Android and will be rolling out internationally in the coming months.

According to its own information, Pinterest has already managed to identify one of the hair types (for example, ultra-curly, curly, protective hairstyles) in more than 500 million photos. In the last month alone, there have been over 120 million hair-related searches on Pinterest and over 5 billion hairpins have been generated on the topic, as it continues.

Annie TaPinterest’s Head of Overall Product, says, “Our mission as an all-in product team is to make all users feel welcome on Pinterest. As a place for visual discovery, we not only have the opportunity, but also the responsibility to make our products more representative. That’s why we developed the Hair Type Selector. Using computer vision technology, which automatically detects hair types in photos. This way we hope we can use the technology for a good cause and make it easier for users to find the right hair inspiration on Pinterest.”

© Shots More on this topic E-commerce with social media Manor builds on Pinterest and increases performance As part of the sales campaign, the Manor Stores Group relies on shopping and group ads from Pinterest, with the goal of reaching new target groups and generating conversions. Pinterest made the case public.

© Pinterest More on this topic idea pins Pinterest expands monetization options for creators Pinterest is expanding your monetization options with its influencer Idea Pins tool. Product tagging is now also available in select markets for this feature, which has also been available in Germany since May.