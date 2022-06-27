Pilsting Power Outage Currently on June 28, 2022: Current Disruptions in the Power Grid!

In Pilsting, the 94431 zip code area went out in the evening hours on Monday. All information about the power outage in Pilsting on June 27, 2022 and what you can do now can be found here on news.de

Power outages and maintenance at Pilsting Currently

For Pilsting, the Störsauskunft.de portal currently lists the error removal process that is being handled by network operator Bayernwerk Netz GmbH. On average, the German population is supplied with electricity continuously except for a few minutes per year. For example, failure is not the norm in Bavarian Pilsting, but it can always happen temporarily. In the following overview you will find all the information about crash reports in the region.

The following disruptions are currently available on Pilsting on June 28, 2022

Network problems are currently spreading across the region Kapellenweg: Edeka (within a radius of about 1 km) in Pilsting (zip code 94431, area Dingolfing Landau). Unfortunately, no detailed information is available from the responsible network administrator Bayernwerk Netz GmbH. The difficulties have been known since June 27, 2022 at 6:27 p.m. A team of technicians is working, recovery should be complete by 03:00 today.

(Last update: 06/28/2022 01:09 AM)

Pilsting Power Outage Reporting: How does my error report get to the right place?

You must have one power outage If affected, keep calm and check if the fuse in the fuse box has blown due to overload, for example. Do not report a power outage to the police or rescue co-ordination centers of the fire brigade immediately, as most of the time it is not an emergency. So the correct address is your power supply.

Here you can access the error report from the responsible network operator Bayernwerk Netz.

Power outage, what now? How to behave properly

If you find problems with your power supply, this can have several reasons. However, there are some actions that you can take to fix the problem on your own. Often it is not a major defect at all, in most cases the circuit fuse has been blown for protection reasons only. So, first check your fuse box to see if the fuse has blown there. If this is the case, disconnect all consumers that may be causing this from the mains and then turn the fuse back on. If the problem is not resolved, then there is a high probability of damage to the power line in the circuit. At this point, you should consult a specialist. If the power outage extends far beyond your home, the power grid may already be down. Power outages alone are not an emergency! Do not call the police or fire emergency numbers directly. Instead, contact your power provider.

Differences in power grid failure in comparison

Outages in the power grid occur from time to time, even if they are mostly regional and only temporary. In Germany, a lot is done to ensure an uninterrupted supply of power, so statistically German families have to go without electricity for an average of less than 20 minutes per year. In the UK, it takes more than an hour per year, and in some European countries such as Poland or Italy, it takes more than 3 hours.

A comparison of federal states by the Federal Network Agency shows that key blackout numbers range from 9 to 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes per year) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, followed by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). On the other hand, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hesse, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein suffer the least blackouts (about 9 minutes each).

+++ Editorial note: This text has been created on the basis of current data with the help of artificial intelligence. If you have any comments or questions, please contact [email protected] +++

