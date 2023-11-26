November 26, 2023

Pictures of the week – The guard with the evil eye – News

Esmond Barker November 26, 2023 6 min read
Pictures of the Week – The Guardian with the Evil Eye – News – SRF


Dutch election winner Geert Wilders’ bodyguard delivers evil looks and other interesting photos of the week.

The so-called Dutch Donald Trump, Geert Wilders, won the election with his party on Thursday and is protected by the evil eye of his bodyguard. (November 22, 2023)

Reuters/Yves Herman

Glowing orange explosion cloud at night.

An explosion occurred during Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip, seen from southern Israel, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. (November 22, 2023)

Reuters/Alexander Ermoshenko

Javier Maile raises his right arm with a fist in a victory sign. The sister in the picture on the right is happy.

The Miley siblings are happy with the electoral victory of Argentine President-elect Javier Miley in Buenos Aires. (November 20, 2023)

Reuters/Augustin Markarian

Granit Xhaka kneels on the ground and Renato Steffen leans on him after the match on the football field.

The Swiss national football team is very disappointed after losing to Romania in the Euro 2024 qualifiers on Tuesday. This can also be seen here with Renato Steffen (left) and Granit Xhaka (right). (November 21, 2023)

Keystone/Peter Klaunzer

A dog swims in front of a man moving in a paddle boat.

Heavy rain causes floods in Brazil. In Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul, residents move through the streets using unfamiliar means of transportation. (November 20, 2023)

Reuters/Diego Vara

Father hugs his daughter.

She celebrated her ninth birthday while being held hostage in the Gaza Strip. Now an Irish-Israeli girl who was initially believed dead has been released as part of a second group of Hamas hostages. Her family is very happy.

dad. Israeli army

Gottschalk on an excavator.

Goodbye excavator: now it really should be finished. It’s a pity, after all, that Thomas Gottschalk has just returned to the stage, which served as his television living room. “Wetten, dass..?” he managed. For the last time on Saturday. With great temperament, he showed that he still has what it takes to produce amazing performances.

German Press Agency/Philip von Defurth


Tagesschau, November 21, 2023, 7:30 pm;

