Philips introduces a new portable monitor

With the 16B1P3302D, Philips is introducing a portable monitor that enables simple multi-monitor setup on the go – and therefore more productive work, including two USB-C interfaces.

Philips launches a new portable monitor. The 16B1P3302D has a 15.6-inch screen, and thus should fit easily into purses or backpacks, the manufacturer reports. The monitor can be connected via USB-C, with one interface serving for power supply and the other for transferring images.

Thus, the 16B1P3302D should be a practical monitor extension to enable more productive work. Philips promises an ergonomic design – the screen can be tilted up to 90 degrees. And the IPS panel should enable a wide viewing angle.

The screen features a 75Hz refresh rate and Full HD resolution. The EasyRead setting and LowBlue mode aim to reduce eye strain during long work.

The Philips 16B1P3302D is available at CHF 279 (RRP).

