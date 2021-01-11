PGA slams Trump, stripping Bidminster of 2022 PGA Championship

The PGA move is the latest in a welcome streak of embarrassment accumulated for the outgoing president. Photo : Getty Images

You know that walls close when a professional golfer doesn’t want anything to do with Trump, whose name and brand have been toxic for so long. But yet is inspired by Trump insurgency In the US Capitol building behind five people, including a police officer, the Professional Golfers’ Association decided to withdraw the 2022 Championship from Trump Bidminster in New Jersey.

Jim Richerson, President of PGA of America wrote: “Tonight the PGA Board of America voted to exercise the right to end the agreement to play the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump Bidminster.” tweet. “It has become clear that holding a PGA Championship at Trump Bidminster would be detrimental to the US PGA brand,” he later added. Video.

After the PGA announcement, Seth Waugh, CEO of US PGA, said to AP That the “damage” to the PGA “would have been irreparable” if the tournament continued as scheduled. “The only real course of action was to leave,” he said.

Trumpets were not pleased. “We have had a lovely partnership with the American PGA and are very disappointed with their decision,” a Trump Organization spokesperson said in a statement. “This is a breach of a binding contract and they do not have the right to terminate the agreement. As an organization, we have invested millions of dollars in the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump National Golf Club, Buckinster. We will continue to promote the game of golf at all levels and we will remain focused on operating the best golf courses anywhere in the world.”

This is not the first time that professional golfers have said no to Trump’s golf course. In 2015, PGA moved Grand Slam of Golf from Trump National Golf Club in Los Angeles after the Republican candidate made racist comments about Mexican immigrants. In 2016, the PGA Tour ended a deal to host the Trump Doral World Golf Championship after candidate Trump made more racist comments about Mexicans in his campaign trail and called for a ban on Muslims entering the United States. Mexico In 2017. Since Trump bought Turnberry in Scotland again in 2014, it has become the Royal Club and Old St Andrews Golf Club. Keep his distance It’s hosting the British Open at the resort though Reports Trump desperately wants the Open Championship.

Nevertheless, the USGA hosted the 2017 US Women’s Championships in Trump Bidminster. But this will likely be the last major golf event for the Trump Organization. The 2022 PGA Championship is the only future professional tournament included trumpgolf.com.

This is gold. Just like his political future.