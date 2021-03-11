Perseverance of the Mars probe: The SuperCam shoots lasers and records sounds

“Yeehgo” stone in front of perseverance (Photo: NASA / JPL-Caltech / LANL / CNES / CNRS / ASU / MSSS)

Using a SuperCam camera, NASA’s Tenacity spacecraft ran another instrument on Mars, targeting the surface with a laser and recording the noise produced, among other things. The US Space Agency announced and published not only detailed recordings of the instrument, but also audio recordings. Among other things, two stones were photographed by NASA, “Yego” and “Moaz”. Not only do the sound recordings allow us to hear the wind on the red planet again, but also the laser launched 30 times at a stone about three meters away.

Close-up of SuperCam (Image: NASA / JPL-Caltech / LANL / CNES / CNRS)

Soil laser analysis

The So called SuperCam Mounted on the robotic arm for perseverance and enabled to analyze rocks by laser spectroscopy. This enables analysis of the mineral, chemical, atomic and molecular composition of soil samples. The researchers explained that it is so accurate that a target the size of the tip of a pencil can be examined from a distance of up to seven meters. Among other things, they want to find traces of water and clues that could point to past lives. It can also find materials that may be dangerous to future space travelers. SuperCam is an improved successor to the ChemCam onboard Curiosity.

Sound Activated Laser

Wind on Mars

(Image: NASA / JPL-Caltech / ASU)

Perseverance landed on Mars on February 18th. The landing was more of a challenge to the engineers than a curiosity, but it went without any problems. A video released by NASA a few days later is the first ever recording of a landing on another planet. Another video shows the images the rover used to independently choose the exact landing spot.

Perseverance is currently being prepared for its next mission, and various tools are being extensively tested. In addition, the rover has already made its first flight 70 meters away, has taken thousands of photos and is preparing the helicopter it brought with it for its first test flight over the Red Planet. He’s currently in a place he can snag him.

