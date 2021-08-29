Perfume meets science | DiePress.com

main photo

Nora Rosenblatt works in Ibiza at the Institute for Inner Beauty.

Gonzalo Petit

Nora Rosenblatt worked with experts to develop “high-impact” fragrances. A whole institute arises around it, which is supposed to help awaken resources.

Nora Rosenblatt was twelve years old when she began collecting perfumes. All the samples that were available at the time were guarded in perfume factories like a safe haven. At the same age she started wearing perfume herself.

Armani Black must remain her trademark until she is 24 years old. After a rapid rise, the WU graduate was already a director of Central and Eastern Europe at one of the largest media agencies – and decided it was time for a new fragrance.

She also knows from that stage of life to what extent one associates perfume with emotions. A hotel on the Bosphorus, a restaurant where I got a pashmina shawl with a touch of the perfume of a former guest: Gucci Rush, as I later found out, has since reminded her of this successful time. But it was also the time her daughters wore her scented shirt to sleep with them when they were on a flight again. “Being on the plane every day is stressful at some point,” Rosenblatt says. “At the time I thought I wanted to do something that made sense.”