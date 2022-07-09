Perfect transfer: Salihamidzic’s son Nick moves from FC Bayern to Vancouver MLS club

His father is currently focusing on the transfer window as sporting director at FC Bayern Munich, and now he’s in the middle: Nick Salihamidzic is leaving FCB on loan in the direction of Canada. The Vancouver Whitecaps have confirmed the 19-year-old’s loan move. The son of the Bayern boss, who last played for the record champions’ regional league side, will initially appear for the MLS club’s second team. According to media reports, there are also plans for a Canadian professional team. Salihamidzic Junior has signed a contract until the end of the 2023 season. Advertising

“We are delighted to welcome Nick to Vancouver as he takes the next step in his career,” said Vancouver sporting director Axel Schuster, who was once in charge of transfers at FC Schalke 04 Munich. The Canadian-based club wants to use Salihamidzic’s “full potential”. “Nick was part of a very strong youth structure at Bayern Munich and we are delighted to be working with him,” Schuster continued.

The Munich-born right-back has played for all of FC Bayern's youth teams since 2015, but has only made a handful of appearances since moving from the U19s to Bayern's second team earlier in the year. Salihamidzic played only two competitive matches in the Junior regional league.

The Vancouver Whitecaps, currently in danger of missing out on a play-off spot in MLS, appear to be a good spot for the talent. FC Bayern has already benefited from this. So FCB promised early 2019 Canada international Alphonso Davies from the Whitecaps. After a short debut, today’s left-back settled in at Bayern and is one of the world’s best players in his position.