sport

Pepe gives Arsenal a late lead ++ Roma switch to the Ajax match

April 8, 2021
Eileen Curry

Eight teams are still in the European League title race. Ajax Amsterdam meets Roma, Chakas Arsenal meet Slavia Prague, Manchester United visit Granada and Dynamo Zagreb will face Villarreal. Now the first matches of the quarter-finals are live.

The best videos from the live program

how is that possible? Streaker though game ghosts from Manchester United

A crazy scene in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-final between Granada and Manchester United. Six minutes later, a naked man runs across the field – no spectators are allowed on the field.

08.04.2021

Watch matches with “blue sport”


Live

Zagreb – Villarreal

Do 08.04. 2018 20:10 – 00:55 | Blue Sport Live

Live Football: Dynamo Zagreb – FC Villarreal

Arsenal: Slavia Prague


Live

Arsenal: Slavia Prague

Do 08.04. 2018 20:10 – 00:55 | Blue Sport Live

Live Football: Arsenal FC – Slavia Prague

Granada - Man United


Live

Granada – Man United

Do 08.04.2019 20:10 – 00:55 | Blue Sport Live

Fussball Live Stream: Granada FC – Manchester United

Ajax Amsterdam: AS Rom


Live

Ajax Amsterdam: AS Rom

Do 08.04. 2018 20:10 – 00:55 | Blue Sport Live

Live Football: Ajax Amsterdam – Rome

Ajax Amsterdam – Rome: Der Live-Ticker

Arsenal-Slavia Prague: Der Live-Ticker

READ  Football - Windhurst: “An investor is not a dictator” - sport

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *