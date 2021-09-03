No need to dispense with it



People with heart conditions should plan their trips well



Avoid cold and heat: when choosing a place for vacation, heart patients should make sure that their bodies are already accustomed to the climatic zone. Photo: Kristen Klose / dpa-tmn





Frankfurt Leave as a heart patient: Anyone who has an irregular heartbeat or has already had a heart attack should exercise caution when traveling. High altitude, cold or tropical climates can stress those affected.

People with heart disease do not have to give up travel. But you should plan your vacation well and consult your physician, says the German Heart Foundation.

In principle, the Foundation recommends that you not travel if your physical performance is severely restricted. In addition, some diseases and interventions on the heart must have occurred some time ago. Coronary dilation, insertion of an implantable defibrillator or pacemaker should be 1-2 weeks before the start of the trip. About twice the length of a heart attack or heart surgery.

When choosing the right vacation destination, it makes sense to choose a climatic zone in which the body is already used. Otherwise, extremely high temperatures, for example, can lead to circulatory collapse in prestressed people, staying at high altitudes puts great stress on the heart muscle, and tropical or arctic climates can put a strain on the cardiovascular system. under great pressure. So the ideal travel times are spring or fall.

Heavy physical exertion should be avoided at first

Arriving at their vacation destination, heart patients should get used to it first and avoid mountain tours or extensive sunbathing. On the other hand, it’s okay with light to medium loads – but not in the midday heat. You should also be careful when swimming: if you suddenly get into or out of cold water, you may have circulation problems. Patients taking the anticoagulant Marcomar should have their clotting checked more often due to a change in eating habits while on vacation.

It is best for people with chest tightness or shortness of breath to avoid traveling with low levels of stress such as climbing stairs, frequent dizziness, or sudden loss of consciousness.