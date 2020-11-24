Pennsylvania witnesses Biden defeating Trump in the presidential election

US President-elect Joe Biden speaks to reporters after an online meeting with members of the National Rulers Association (NGA) Executive Committee in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, November 19, 2020.

The Secretary of State of Pennsylvania confirmed the results of the presidential election, confirming that the president-elect Joe Biden Defeated the boss Donald TrumpGovernor Tom Wolf announced Tuesday.

Keystone’s official confirmation that Biden had won by a margin of more than 80,000 votes came the following day Michigan testimony that he won the election in that state.

It also came a day after the Trump administration announced the release of federal funds for the former Democratic Vice President to begin his move to the White House.

Despite this mandate, Trump refuses to acknowledge his loss.

And the Trump campaign He’s still making a long-running legal effort in a federal appeals court To reflect Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania, which has 20 electoral votes, as part of a A broader attempt to undo his expected national victory In the Electoral College.

But the confirmation of popular votes in the state on Tuesday may have made that court battle more difficult for the Republican president.

Nationwide, Biden is expected to win 306 electoral votes – 36 more votes than he needs to win the presidency – compared to Trump’s 232 electoral votes.

“It’s clear to everyone besides Donald Trump,” Bob Bauer, Biden’s chief legal adviser, said in a statement. [Trump campaign lawyers] Rudy Giuliani and Gina Ellis that these elections are over and that Joe Biden has won, in a thunderous way.

“ Trump has done everything in his power to deny voters the right to vote and stop the results from being approved in Pennsylvania, including the filing of more than 15 botched lawsuits – most recently one of the most embarrassing courtroom shows ever, where the judge in the case decided that Their arguments were “unfounded” and “not supported by evidence,” Bauer said.

“Trump did not succeed in Pennsylvania nor will he succeed anywhere else. Trump’s lawsuits will continue to fail, as has happened in more than 30 cases since Election Day, and the states will continue to certify their results, and Joe Biden will be sworn in as president on January 20, 2021.”