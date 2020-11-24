Pennsylvania witnesses Biden defeating Trump in the presidential election

US President-elect Joe Biden speaks to reporters after an online meeting with members of the National Rulers Association (NGA) Executive Committee in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, November 19, 2020.
Tom Brenner | Reuters
The Secretary of State of Pennsylvania confirmed the results of the presidential election, confirming that the president-elect Joe Biden Defeated the boss Donald TrumpGovernor Tom Wolf announced Tuesday.
Keystone’s official confirmation that Biden had won by a margin of more than 80,000 votes came the following day Michigan testimony that he won the election in that state.
It also came a day after the Trump administration announced the release of federal funds for the former Democratic Vice President to begin his move to the White House.
Despite this mandate, Trump refuses to acknowledge his loss.
And the Trump campaign He’s still making a long-running legal effort in a federal appeals court To reflect Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania, which has 20 electoral votes, as part of a A broader attempt to undo his expected national victory In the Electoral College.
But the confirmation of popular votes in the state on Tuesday may have made that court battle more difficult for the Republican president.
Nationwide, Biden is expected to win 306 electoral votes – 36 more votes than he needs to win the presidency – compared to Trump’s 232 electoral votes.
“It’s clear to everyone besides Donald Trump,” Bob Bauer, Biden’s chief legal adviser, said in a statement. [Trump campaign lawyers] Rudy Giuliani and Gina Ellis that these elections are over and that Joe Biden has won, in a thunderous way.
“ Trump has done everything in his power to deny voters the right to vote and stop the results from being approved in Pennsylvania, including the filing of more than 15 botched lawsuits – most recently one of the most embarrassing courtroom shows ever, where the judge in the case decided that Their arguments were “unfounded” and “not supported by evidence,” Bauer said.
“Trump did not succeed in Pennsylvania nor will he succeed anywhere else. Trump’s lawsuits will continue to fail, as has happened in more than 30 cases since Election Day, and the states will continue to certify their results, and Joe Biden will be sworn in as president on January 20, 2021.”
Biden, a native of Scranton, Pennsylvania, won the state with 50% of the vote, compared to 48.8% for Trump.
According to a tally released by Secretary of State Kathy Bukfar’s office on Tuesday, Biden and his deputy, the Senator. Kamala HarrisHe received 3,458,229 votes, while Trump and the Vice President received Mike Pence He obtained 3,377,674 votes.
Libertarian presidential candidate Joe Jorgensen, and her running mate Jeremy Spike Cohen received 79,380 votes, about 1,200 fewer than the margin between Biden and Trump tickets.
“Today Embed a Tweet Endorsed the results of the November 3 elections in Pennsylvania for the presidency and vice president of the United States, “Wolf wrote in a tweet.
“As required by federal law, I signed the Voter List Confirmation Certificate by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.”
In another tweet, Wolf added, “Once again, I would like to thank the election officials who ran fair and free elections during a very difficult period in the history of the Commonwealth and our country.”
“Our election workers are under constant attack and have performed admirably and with honor.”
“We are extremely grateful to all 67 districts who have worked extremely long hours to ensure that the votes of every eligible voter are counted safely and securely,” Boukfar said in a statement.
“The district election officials and poll workers are the true heroes of our democracy, enabling us to vote in record numbers, amid difficult circumstances, so that every eligible voter can be heard,” Boukfar said.