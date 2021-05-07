Peloton continues to grow rapidly – treadmill recall cost revenue

Peloton had to summon both treadmill models on Wednesday. (Image: AP) Logo platoon

New York Fitness equipment supplier Peloton has grown rapidly again in the past quarter. The New York Corporation must now accommodate the treadmill recall. Sales will drop in the current quarter by a total of $ 165 million, Peloton said on a conference call on Thursday.

In the third fiscal quarter, which ended at the end of March, Peloton achieved billions in sales for the second time in a row. Revenue was $ 1.26 billion (1.04 billion euros), after about $ 525 million a year ago. The bottom line is Peloton finished the quarter with a loss of $ 8.6 million. Among other things, the company made $ 100 million to fix delivery delays by moving faster air and ships.

