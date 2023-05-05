Peerage: Coronation Flowers: From the Isle of Skye to Cornwall

The carefully selected flowers and plants used to decorate Westminster Abbey at the coronation of King Charles III. Decorated have a very special meaning.

Hellebore, tulips and bluebells: Westminster Abbey will be decorated with flowers from all over the UK for the coronation.

The plants arrived at the church two days before the big event, where they will decorate the high altar, entrance, altar and Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Saturday. According to the palace, the 120 different species represent a wide range of British fauna. Some typically grow in the north of the Isle of Skye in Scotland, others in Northern Ireland, and still others in southwest Cornwall.

The selection of flowers and plants, made by Flowers from the Farm and the Royal Horticultural Society, is said to reflect the royal couple’s love of nature and passion for gardening, according to the palace. When decorating, attention is paid to sustainable methods – for example without the use of disposable plastic.

In the front, there are said to be two floral versions inspired by the color of the high altar and royal robes. It shows Hellebore, one of King Charles III’s favorite flowers, which he also wore in his boutonniere at his wedding to Camilla. Among other things, the altar was decorated with branches of beech trees planted by Charles’ late parents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

After the big event, all flowers and shrubs will be donated to the Floral Angels organization. Volunteers tie flowers into bouquets and take them to nursing homes or hospices.

