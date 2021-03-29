PAX East 2021 canceled as a live event – PAX Online 2021 announced as a replacement – NTower

Contrary to what was hoped for at the end of 2020, Will Pax East 2021 It cannot take place as a face-to-face event from 3 to 6 June. The organizers have now canceled the exhibition and the digital exchange program in the form of Pax Online 2021 No one announced after a month July 15-18 Broadcast. One cautiously optimistic that Pax West 2021 In September and PAX not plugged in In December she will finally be able to reappear as head-to-head events. In 2022, PAX East will finally return to Boston if all goes smoothly.

Even if you were hoping to implement PAX East 2021 as a face-to-face event, you had watched the situation and, as a precaution, did not sell tickets or exhibitors’ spaces to avoid further difficulties. The Health and safety The PAX community, from visitors and partners to exhibitors, is of prime importance. The event will only be held in attendees again once a secure framework has been created. In this regard, the situation around the course of the epidemic will continue to be closely monitored.

Have you attended what is happening at PAX Online 2020 and are you satisfied with the implementation of the digital exhibition? What do you wish for from PAX Online 2021?