Paving the way for Brandenburg Science: Science Slam in Schwedt/Oder May 13, ICU Investor Center Uckermark GmbH, press release

A science competition is about experimenting with science outside a lab or lecture hall. Topics varied: smart machines – fiction or reality? Can you make tropical wood from local wood? How can complex politics be explained in an amusing and funny way? Sipping a cold drink in the relaxed atmosphere of BrauWerk, viewers can be inspired and vote for the contribution they like best.

The special thing about this event: The Brandenburg Science Slam will take place simultaneously at seven locations across the state. Events are organized by university attendance offices in the state of Brandenburg. The aim of the evening is to open a theater for various sciences and to arouse the public’s enthusiasm for science. The sponsor is Dr. Mangga Scholl, Minister of Science, Research and Culture of the State of Brandenburg.

For the Minister of Science, Dr. It is clear to manga-shouls that science is diverse: “Science controls […] And electrified. Science is the future, science can be a thriller, and science can be science fiction. “Above all, it’s not boring.

Come by May 13, 2022 and find out what science could be up to you – the future, a crime thriller, science fiction, or something completely different? Schwidt | Uckermark invites you to this event. Be there and pick your Schwedt/Oder winner.

The event is aimed at the science and laughter-loving citizens of Uckermark and Barnim. Subscription is free.

Registration is required at:

https://www.praesenzstelle-schwedt.de/termine/detail/1-brandenburger-science-slam

Address and time

Brewery / Hotel Altstadt Quartier

Louis Harlan Str. 1

16303 Schwedt / Oder

Starts at 7:00 PM

Ends around 9:00 PM

Invitation to media representatives

You are invited to participate in the first Brandenburg Science Slam competition on May 13, 2022. Prior notice is required.

via Schwidt | Okermark

The Schwedt I Uckermark office is Uckermark’s central point of contact for all questions regarding offers of all Brandenburg universities in the fields of study, teaching, research and practical transfer. The range of activities extends from study guidance for students and prospective students to transfer of staff from university graduates to companies in the area and the creation of interactive event formats at schools and other educational institutions in Uckermark.

Schwidt | Uckermark is thus one of seven offices in the state of Brandenburg.