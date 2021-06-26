Pauline Bremer: Göttingen professional footballer, national player – and fighter

These athletes and teams are available to choose

sports

Neil Eckhart Nowak (German triple jump champion)

Hannah Buch (German Champion in the Singles Small Time Test)

Jasmine Putman (Multiple World Champion in Mini Golf)

Tony Lenz (victory at the World Games with the National Boat Polo Team)

Fiona Siber (German Chess Masters/Chess winner)

Angelina Fucherpfenig (German Champion in Air Rifle / Target Shooting Class)

Bert Kressdorf (long-distance swimmer, crosses the English Channel)

Pauline Bremer (national footballer, two-time Champions League winner)

Jennifer Crowder (basketball player, Bundesliga player, and “keeper of the year”)

Barbara von Inde (many great German tennis champions)

Athlete

Tobias Buck Gramkow (world record junior cyclist champion)

Rolf Geese (M75 age group decathlon world record)

Lars Budd (Dragon Boat World Champion)

Ansgar Knauf (professional for German football club Borussia Dortmund)

Aaron Duncore (Linebacker in der NFL bei den Seattle Seahawks)

Florian Reichert (Serial Winner at Göttingen Altstadtlauf)

Robert Kolawek (Eurochallenge winner with BG Göttingen and fan favorite)

Finn Kunz (German 200m backyard champion)

Nils Knuchelmann (German shooting champion)

Lucas Richter (Winning the World Games with the National Boat Polo Team)

Difference

tansport Tim Göttingen (Germany Champion and formation of the third standard for the World Cup)

BG Göttingen (winning the Eurochallenge basketball title)

C-Juniors I. SC Göttingen 05 (participation in the Regional Football League, First Division)

Minigolfclub Göttingen Ladies (German national team champion)

RV Stahlross Obernfeld (André and Manuel Kopp, German cycling champion)

Göttinger Badler Women’s Club (Germany Champion)

University of Göttingen women’s basketball (multiple German university champion)

TV Jan Doderstadt (3rd German Handball League)

University of Göttingen Basketball 3×3 (Men’s World University League Final)

University of Göttingen Running (Sabine Rothog, Bert Friedrich and Anck von Gaza: German Universities Champions in Orientation)

You can now vote online at gturl.de/sportlegende