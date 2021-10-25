Patrick Fisher will be vaccinated soon

Patrick Fisher must be vaccinated for the Olympics and the U-20 World Cup. Photo: cornerstone

21.10.2021, 19:37 22.10.2021, 12:29

In just five matches, Patrick Fisher has to figure out who is the right fit for the Olympic ice hockey tournament. It breaks new ground and nominates two different national teams with a total of 44 players for test matches in November and December.

Before the Olympic hockey tournament, there are only two options for testing: the German Cup with matches against Slovakia, Germany and Russia (November 11-14) in Krefeld and the Championship in Visp with matches against Latvia and the winner of the Russia-Slovakia meeting (16-17 December).

Patrick Fischer will travel to Krefeld and Visbe with two completely different teams. “We don’t show the player twice,” he says. Not even goalkeepers? “No, not even the goalkeepers. We are competing with two different goalkeepers at FESB for Krefeld.”

This means that 44 players from the National League get the opportunity to be nominated for the Olympic Hockey Championship. 22 in Krefeld, 22 in Visp. So there is no A and B team in preparation for the Olympics, but two teams that are roughly equal in strength. The differences will be small. “In the German Cup, we will invite the most experienced defenders,” says Patrick Fischer.

The current 10 NHL pros – Roman José, Nico Hescher, Timo Meyer, Pius Sutter, Gregory Hoffmann, Kevin Fiala, Philip Kurashev, Dean Kokan, Jonas Seigenthaler and Nino Niederretters have already been set provisional in Beijing. It is now clear that players will also be released for the Olympic tournament if they are used on the farm team (AHL). That should affect Sven Barchey, Janis Moser, Tim Bernie and Tobias Geiser.

So half of the Olympic team will be made up of professionals committed to North America. About 10 of the 44 players called up for Krefeld and Viseb are expected to buy tickets to Beijing. Switzerland will play in the group matches against Russia (February 9), the Czech Republic (February 11) and Denmark (February 12).

Everyone who wants to go to Beijing should get the vaccine. Patrick Fisher is currently unvaccinated. Participation in major events (U-20 World Cup, World Cup, Olympic Games) is only possible this season with full vaccination. Patrick Fisher is aware of this situation. “I will receive my full vaccinations at the latest when I leave the U-20 World Cup in Canada.” The Swiss will fly to Canada on December 12. The World Cup begins on December 25. Patrick Fischer at the FIFA U-20 World Cup as an observer.