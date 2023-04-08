Patch 2 has a date

The second major patch for Kerbal Space Program 2 Flight Simulator will be released on April 12 with the update to version 0.1.2.0 and all new features will be announced on the same day in the detailed patch notes. The changes primarily concern game performance, stability, and user interface, as well as visual improvements. Many fans are unhappy with the current state of the game, so the title currently only has a 57 percent positive rating on Steam.

In a blog entry on Steam published at the end of March 2023, the developers have already given their first glimpse of Patch 2. It is already clear that Patch 2 for Kerbal Space 2 will once again contain several fixes. Among other things, vehicles must no longer be lost when the reference system is changed, and burned-out engines must be usable again after correction. In addition, it should once again be possible to switch between vehicles during flight and save Kerbals. It also appears that the bug causing unmanned spaceships to be deleted has been fixed. Flowers on the planet Kerpin should now display correctly with the update.

In addition to the already known fixes, there should also be some new features. In the future, it should be possible to identify planets instead of moons in the general map, and entry to multi-storey car parks will also be possible with the update. In addition, the developers want to provide Kerbal Space Program 2 with new atmospheric fog and improve overall game performance. It remains to be seen how many other changes Patch 2 will actually bring to Kerbal Space Program 2.

source: steam