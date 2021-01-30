Password protect photos on iPhone – here’s how

Briefly explain

However, third-party apps are often not fully integrated into Apple’s ecosystem. Of course, the solution with the resources on board is always much better. With iOS 14, photos can also be protected from unwanted looks if you take a small but gentle turn. We will be happy to explain how it works.

This is how photos can be password protected

Unfortunately, the Photos app options are very limited for hiding photos. Since iOS 14, you can finally hide the recordings completely, but with a few finger clicks they are visible again. However, it is more private with the Notes app. Here you can set a password for individual notes. It’s also easy to insert and hide pictures.

Before we explain how this works, an important setup needs to be done.

This is how you protect photos from unwanted looks

Requirements: iOS 10.2 or later.

To do this, open the Settings app and click on “Notes”. Disable automatic media saving by dragging the slider under “Media” to the left.

After that, you can call the widget display on the home screen and click “Modify” at the bottom. Add “notes” to the tools. Zoom in on the Notes tool by clicking “Show More”, then holding the Camera icon, then taking a photo.

The trick is in the details

Then a new note is created automatically. Click on the three dots icon in the upper right corner, then select “Lock”. This means that only users with the correct password, stored fingerprint or Face ID can access the photo.

