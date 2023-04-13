Pascal Brendel is 8th in the all-around final – SWR Sport

19-year-old Pascal Brendel was the only German gymnast to reach the all-around final at the European Championships in Antalya. There, Hessian showed a strong performance and finished 8th in his European Championship debut.

Even before his first European Championship final, Pascal Brendel received advance praise from the highest levels. “A new star is born,” national coach Valery Belenky gushed about the 19-year-old after qualifying strongly in sixth place. Young Hessian is also convinced in the final in the six-way battle between pommel horse, wrestling, vault, parallel bars, high bar and floor and ended up 8th in Antalya.

Brendel, who competes with KTV Straubenhardt in the 1st Bundesliga, moved forward in the competition and was eighth before the final horizontal bar exercise. Then Brendel scored 13.233 points on the horizontal bar and had a heart for national coach Belenky.

Antalya From the 11th to the 16th the European Gymnastics Championships will be held in Antalya, Türkiye. For German athletes, it’s not just about titles, but also about qualifying for the Olympics.

Thus Brendel cemented his position as a gymnast with a future. In the field of 24, the German champion on the pommel horse left some big names behind. The gold medal went to local champion Adam Aseel. The closest world champion in the rings came from Turkey Jake Jarman from Great Britain and Ukrainian Ilya Kovtun.

