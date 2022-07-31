Parts of a Chinese missile lands in the Indian Ocean near the Philippines

A Chinese rocket entered Earth’s atmosphere from space on Saturday.

This was announced by the Space Command of the US Armed Forces on Twitter.

According to Chinese information, parts of the missile fell in the Indian Ocean, 57 kilometers from the eastern coast of the Philippine island of Palawan.

The responsible Chinese authorities wrote in a statement that the majority of the missile burned up while entering the Earth’s atmosphere.

According to experts, the probability of infection of people or populated areas was very low. However, there have been criticisms from NASA. “The People’s Republic of China has not shared any specific information about the trajectory,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. However, this kind of information sharing is “crucial to the responsible use of space and the safety of people here on Earth.”

Caption: Long March 5B missile

Reuters



China has previously received criticism from NASA for the fact that the rocket did not break into smaller pieces when it entered the atmosphere, as is the international standard.

China pushes space activities

The country launched the second unit of the Tiangong (Sky Palace) space station, which is currently under construction, with a laboratory on board last Sunday. The Long March 5B rocket moved the craft into orbit within a few minutes. China’s space agency spoke of “complete success” after the start. The new unit will be docked with the “Tianhe” base unit, which was launched in April 2021.

Accordingly, in May 2021, the remains of a missile used for this purpose fell into the Indian Ocean near the archipelago of the Maldives. According to the Chinese space program, “most of it” was burned and destroyed when it re-entered Earth’s atmosphere.