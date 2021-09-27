Partnership between the Real Madrid Foundation and Millicom-TIGO for social sports projects in Latin America

President Florentino Perez received atMillicom-TIGO CEO, Mauricio Ramos, to sign the partnership, which over the next five years will ensure the sustainability of 69 social sports projects inin nine Latin American countries (Bolivia, Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama and Paraguay) and in the United States.

Fixed-line and mobile giant Millicom, with more than 55 million customers in 10 countries in Latin America and Africa, has been socially committed to every community since 1990 and is the new global sponsor of social sports projects in fact Madrid foundation, endowment.

educational work

Thanks to this partnership with Millicom, 11,200 children and their families will be trained in responsible and productive use of the Internet, access to digital tools and the prevention of cyberbullying. In addition, programs will be implemented to enhance the employability of women.