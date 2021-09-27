sport

Partnership between the Real Madrid Foundation and Millicom-TIGO for social sports projects in Latin America

September 27, 2021
Eileen Curry
President Florentino Perez received at Real Madrid City Millicom-TIGO CEO, Mauricio Ramos, to sign the partnership, which over the next five years will ensure the sustainability of 69 social sports projects in Real Madrid Foundation in nine Latin American countries (Bolivia, Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama and Paraguay) and in the United States.

Fixed-line and mobile giant Millicom, with more than 55 million customers in 10 countries in Latin America and Africa, has been socially committed to every community since 1990 and is the new global sponsor of social sports projects in fact Madrid foundation, endowment.

educational work
Thanks to this partnership with Millicom, 11,200 children and their families will be trained in responsible and productive use of the Internet, access to digital tools and the prevention of cyberbullying. In addition, programs will be implemented to enhance the employability of women.

Mauricio Ramos said during his meeting with the President of the Republic real Madrid: “This partnership is based on the values ​​we share with Real Madrid with the goal of improving children’s education and children’s future where communication and football bring people together. We are tirelessly committed to building digital highways that connect people, improve their lives and promote community development.”

The Foundation has a strong presence in the American continent
Through this alliance, Millicom joins the group of sponsors who ensure the sustainability of projects Real Madrid Foundation in North and South America, including Fundación Mapfre, Banco Mercantil Santa Cruz, AT&T, Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo, Globalvia and Kontiki Expeditions. The Foundation, in collaboration with local NGOs, provides comprehensive assistance to 22,000 children in America in values ​​education through exercise, food, school support, and more.

