Particularly dangerous tax evasion – BKA is looking for this banker (53) – Frankfurt

Wiesbaden – The Frankfurt am Main Prosecutor’s Office is looking for this banker with the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) and the Tax Investigation Department in Hesse!

Paul Robert Moura (53 years old) from New Zealand is suspected of planning and executing so-called cum-ex transactions for an investor as division head at HypoVereinsbank (HVB) between 2006 and 2008. He is said to have been assisted by employees, a lawyer, and a tax advisor.

The result: 113 million euros lost in the state treasury! Fees: Particularly dangerous tax evasion.

Mora is said to have hidden the true background of the business internally with a sophisticated deception system.

Mora is said to have many contacts abroad, including New Zealand, Great Britain, Switzerland, Australia and Spain.

Please send the information to the Federal Criminal Police Office in Wiesbaden, phone 0611 55 15444.

This is how Cum-Ex worked

In “cum-ex” transactions, stock traders traded stocks with (“cum”) and without (“ex”) dividend entitlements among several participants around the dividend stop date. In the end, it is no longer clear to tax authorities who owns the papers. Tax offices have paid capital gains taxes that have not been paid.