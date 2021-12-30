science

Part of the research: umami, the essence of spicy taste

December 30, 2021
Faye Stephens

Taste allows enjoyment. Classic base flavors include sweet, sour, salty and bitter. But in 1908, chemist Kikunae Ikeda of Imperial University in Tokyo discovered that MSG was responsible for a different taste than the four. Ikeda found the responsible link in moss combo, she said umami – “Delicious” in Japanese – Patented. Just a year later, MSG was marketed under the trade name Aji-No-Moto, which means “essence of taste.”

