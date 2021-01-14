Park Geun-hye: The Supreme Court of South Korea has upheld the 20-year prison sentence of a former leader

Park was in the beginning Sentenced to 24 years in prison After being convicted of multiple counts of abuse of power, bribery and coercion. The accusations related to a large-scale influence-promoting case that sparked widespread protests, implicating some of the country’s most powerful figures and seeing them removed from their position in 2017.

Park’s sentence in 2018 was reduced to 20 years last July after a retrial. Prosecutors appealed the ruling and demanded a tougher sentence, but on Thursday, South Korea’s Supreme Court upheld Park’s 20-year prison sentence, according to a press release from the court.

The Supreme Court is South Korea’s highest court, which means that Thursday’s decision is expected to be the end of Park’s legal avenues to appeal the ruling.

Park will have to serve 22 years behind bars – she faces an additional two-year prison sentence for conviction in 2018 of interfering with the nomination of candidates for the Signori Party, the conservative political party she previously leads.

