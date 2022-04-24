Paris Saint-Germain is champion – Xhaka scores against Manchester United – Gabriel Jesus with four goals

For once, fans are on his feet: Granit Xhaka celebrates his goal.Photo: cornerstone

23/04/2022, 23:03 23/04/2022, 23:04

Arsenal 3-1 Manchester United

Granit Xhaka scored his first goal of the season in the tournament. The Swiss captain scored a goal against Arsenal in a 3-1 victory at home Manchester United In the 70th minute until 3: 1. Baszler succeeded with a long-range shot that goalkeeper David de Gea could not do anything against.

3-1 Arsenal: Granit Xhaka (70).Video: streamja

The match was important in the battle for places in Champions League. Arsenal, fourth, managed to regain Manchester United with six points.

1-2 Manchester United: Cristiano Ronaldo (34).Video: streamja

Goals: 3. Tavares 1-0. 32. Saka (penalty kick) 2-0. 34. Ronaldo 2-1. 70. Xhaka 3: 1. – Notes: Arsenal with Xhaka (Warned). 57′ Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) takes a penalty kick at the post.

Manchester City 5-1 Watford

The victor was expected in the Affiche Championship versus the relegation contenders. The odds of betting on a player like Gabriel Jesus to score four goals should have been much higher. Needless to say, the Brazil international was the man of the match. Manchester City is temporarily ahead by four points Liverpool FC. The only opponent in the title fight is tomorrow’s derby against Everton.

3:1 Man City: Rodri (34).Video: streamja

City of Man 5: 1: Gabriel Jesus (53rd place).Video: streamja

Manchester – Watford 5-1 (3-1)

Goals: 4. Gabriel Jesus 1-0. 23. Gabriel Jesus 2: 0. 28. Kamara 2: 1. 34. Rodri 3: 1. 49. Gabriel Jesus (False Punishment) 4: 1.53. Gabriel Jesus 5: 1.

Norwich City Newcastle United 0: 3 (0: 2)

Goals: 35. Joelinton 0-1. 41 – Joelinton 0-2 49. Guimarães 0-3. Notes: Newcastle United without Sher (substitute).

Series A

intermilan – Rome 3:1 (2:0)

Goals: 30. Dumfries 1-0. 40. Brozovic 2-0. 52- Martinez 3-0. 85. Mkhitaryan 3:1.

Torino 2-1 Spezia (1-0)

Goals: 4. Lukic (penalty kick foul) 1: 0 69. Luke 2-0. 97. Minaj (penalty kick) 2-1. Notes: Torino is 46th with Rodriguez.

Venice 1-3 Atalanta Bergamo (0-1)

Goals: 44. Pasalic 0: 1. 47 – Zapata 0-2. 63. Muriel 0-3. 81- Carnegie 1:3. – Notes: Atalanta Bergamo to 64th place with Frueller.

League 1

Paris Saint-Germain – Lens 1: 1

Paris Saint-Germain was crowned French champion for the tenth time in the club’s history four rounds ago. Superstar Lionel Messi Put the Parisians ahead in the second half. Despite having only ten players left at the start of the second half after the elimination, the guests leveled shortly before the end.

1-0 Paris Saint-Germain: Lionel Messi (68).Video: streamja

With the deduction of the tenth title Paris Saint-Germain Standard Champion Saint-Etienne. Since 2013, the Parisians have failed to win the championship only twice: in 2017 they had to make way for Monaco and in 2021 against Lille.

PSG – 1: 1 (0: 0) lens

Goals: 68. Messi 1-0. 88. John 1:1. – Notes: Card 57 is yellow-red against Danso (Lens).

Lyon 5-2 Montpellier (2-2)

Goals: 26. Dembele 1-0. 43- Mendes 2-0. 45. Choice 2: 1. 45. Savannah 2: 2. 63. One-eyed 3: 2. 68 – Toko Ekambi 4-2. 91. Cecum 5: 2. – Notes: Montpellier with Omlin.

