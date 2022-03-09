Paris-Nice: Peterson Mass Sprint – Kicker Win

Despite falling about 300 meters from the end, Christophe Laford successfully defended the yellow jersey of the leader in the Paris-Nice long-distance cycling race.

The Frenchman from the Jumbo-Wisma team fell at mass speed in the 3rd round on Tuesday, but reached the finish line with a slight setback when former Danish world champion Mates Pederson won.

In flat conditions, however, LaBorde is given the winner’s time to fall in the final three kilometers, which allows Belgorod to highlight the race one second ahead of Belgian teammate Vaughn Airt.

The 190.8 km stretch from Vierzon to Dun-le-Palestel was characterized by numerous attacks in the hilly final phase. However, in the end, the sprint teams controlled the field and Peterson won at a faster pace than Frenchman Brian Coquard and Van Ert. Bora-Hanschro, the German team, finished eighth through Netherlands’ Danny von Poppel.

Time trial experts are needed Wednesday. The 13.4-kilometer route runs from Tomarat to Montlucon. The terrain from Thursday will require significant amounts. The match ends with a stage around Nice on Sunday.

Level 3: Vierzon – Dun-le-Palestel (190.80 km)

1. Mads Pedersen (Denmark) – Trekking – Segafredo 4:23:29 hrs; 2. Bryan Coquard (France) – Cofidis + 0sec; 3. Wood van Airt (Belgium) – Jumbo Wisma; 4. Jasper Philipsen (Belgium) – Albacen-Phoenix; 5. Anthony Turkis (France) – Team Total Energies; 6. Phenium Kirme Hailu (Eritrea) – Vandy-Cobert; 7. Fred Wright (Great Britain) – Victorius of Bahrain; 8. Danny von Poppel (Netherlands) – Bora-Hanskrohe; 9. Ethan Heider (Great Britain) – Enios Grenadiers; 10. Juan Sebastian Molano Benavitz (Colombia) – United Arab Emirates Team Emirates; … 48. Maximilian Schachmann (Berlin) – Bora-hansgrohe; 57. Simon Keshke (Freiburg im Breisgau) – Cofidis; 58.John DeConcolf (Obercell) – Group DSM; 70. Nils Palit (Hurth) – Bora-Hanskrohe; 75. Georg Zimmermann (Neusäß) – Vandy-Cobert; 98. Maximilian Walsheid (Heidelberg) – Kofidis + 5:46 min .; 106. Nico Dense (Waltz-Tinken) – Team DSM + 10:01

Overall levels after stage 3:



1. Christoph Laford (France) – Jumbo-Wisma 11:34:44 p.m .; 2. Wood van Airt (Belgium) – Jumbo-Wisma +1 sec; 3. Primrose Roglik (Slovenia) – Jumbo-Wisma +9; 4. Mads Pedersen (Denmark) – Trekking – Segafredo + 29; 5. Bryan Coquard (France) – Cofidis +33; 6. Pierre-Roger Latour (France) – Team TotalEnergies; 7. Zdenek Stybar (Czech Republic) – Deceuninck-Quick-Step + 38; 8. Jasper Steven (Belgium) – Trek – Sekafredo +39; 9. Alexander Vlasov (Russia) – Bora-Hanskrohe; 10. Florian Senechal (France) – Deceuninck quick step; … 47. Maximilian Schachmann (Berlin) – Bora-hansgrohe + 2:22 min .; 51. John DeConcolf (Oberurcell) – Team DSM + 2:59; 71. Simon Keshke (Freiburg im Breisgau) – Cofidis + 7:22; 72. Georg Zimmermann (Neusäß) – Vandy-Cobert; 79. Nils Palit (Hurth) – Bora-Hanskrohe + 9:04; 88. Maximilian Walsheid (Heidelberg) – Kofidis + 10:15; 129. Nico Dense (Waltz-Dingan) – Team DSM + 23:47

Mountain Classification, Level 3 after Level:



1. Matthew Holmes (Great Britain) – Lotto-Southal 12 points; 2. Alexis Gougeard (France) – B&B Hotels p / b KTM 7; 3. Thomas de Gent (Belgium) – Lotto-Soutal 6; 4. Philip Gilbert (Belgium) – Lotto-Southel 4; 5. Ime de Gent (Belgium) – Vandy-Cobert 4; 6. Owain Doull (UK) – EF Education-EasyPost 4; 7. Wood van Airt (Belgium) – Jumbo-Wisma 3; 8. Matthew Burgoto (France) – Team Total Energies 3; 9. Primrose Roglik (Slovenia) – Jumbo-Wisma 2; 10. Nathan van Hoydonk (Belgium) – Jumbo-Wisma2

Sprint Rating, Level 3 After Level:

1. Wood van Airt (Belgium) – Jumbo-Wisma 32 points; 2. Christophe Laport (France) – Jumbo-Wisma 27; 3. Mads Pedersen (Denmark) – Trekking – Segafredo 27; 4. Fabio Jacobsen (Netherlands) – Deceuninck Quick Step 15; 5. Primos Roglik (Slovenia) – Jumbo-Wisma 14; 6. Bryan Coquard (France) – Cofidis 12; 7. Pierre-Roger Latour (France) – Team TotalEnergies 10; 8. Phenium Kirme Hailu (Eritrea) – Vandy-Cobert 10; 9. Jasper Philipsen (Belgium) – Albacen-Phoenix 9; 10. Alexis Goukert (France) – P&B Hotels p / b KTM 8

Team Ranking, Level 3 After Level:

1. Jumbo-Wisma (Netherlands) 10:45:03 p.m .; 2. AG2R Citroen Group (France) +1: 06 minutes; 3rd trek – Segafredo (USA); 4. Deceuninck Quick Step (Belgium); 5. Ineos Grenadiers (UK) +1: 32; 6. Team Total Energies (France) +1: 41; 7. Team DSM (Germany) + 1:44; 8. Bora-hansgrohe (Germany) + 2:00; 9. Cofitis (France) + 2:22; 10. Bahrain Victorius (Bahrain) +2: 35