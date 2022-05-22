Paris: Men’s Tour – Thiem’s ​​horrific series continues – Zverev and Alcaraz continue with ease – Sport

Austrian Dominic Thiem (ATP 194) should be knocked out of the French Open as soon as possible in three sets.

Caption: A short mission in the French capital

Dominic Tim.

IMAGO / NurPhoto



Alexander Zverev (GER/ATP 3) sees Sebastian Offner (AUT/ATP 218) 6:2, 6:4, 6:4

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP / ATP 6) See Juan Ignacio Londero (ARG / ATP 141) 6:4, 6:2, 6:0

Félix Auger-Aliassime (CAN/ATP 9) See Juan Pablo Varillas (PER/ATP 122) 2:6, 2:6, 6:1, 6:3, 6:3

Dominic Tim (AUT/ATP 194) and Hugo Delane (BOL/ATP 87) 3:6, 2:6, 4:6

Top 10 players

Alexander Zverev He easily crossed the hurdle of opening the French Open. The German won in Paris 6:2, 6:4, 6:4 against Austrian Sebastian Offner. Zverev is convinced of solid and consistent performance. “I usually start a Grand Slam with five-set matches over a period of several hours,” Zverev said with a laugh after the match.

He also moved to the second floor without any problems Carlos Alcaraz. The 19-year-old who has been promoted this season did not give Argentine Juan Ignacio Londero the slightest chance at 6:4, 6:2, 6:0. Alcaraz, who reached the third round as a qualifier last year, was allowed to compete in the facility’s largest stadium (Court Philippe Chatrier). “It took me a while to find my space and get used to the size of the field,” he admitted after his smooth win.

hair will be Felix Auger-Aliassime Failed dramatically in the first round of Roland Garros. The Canadian came from 2-0 down against Peru and celebrated a difficult victory after 3:51 hours. Decisive to the 21-year-old’s success has been a stark increase in his serve.

negative series

Dominic Tim After being injured, he was still unable to return to his old strength. In Paris, the 28-year-old was beaten by a nimble Hugo Delen in three sets and after just two hours playing 3:6, 2:6, 4:6. For the Austrian, who was right on the main field thanks to the protected arrangement, The dreaded negative streak continues with his comeback: For Tim, this was the seventh inaugural defeat.