Holger Ron (right) must admit defeat to Casper Ruud.

Quarter-finals

Casper Rudd (NOR/ATP 8) See Holger Rune (DEN/ATP 40) 6:1, 4:6, 7:6 (7:2), 6:3

Marin Cilic (CRO/ATP 23) See Andrei Rublev (RTR/ATP 7) 5:7, 6:3, 6:4, 3:6, 7:6 (10:2)

The high flight of shooting star and Fatih Laksonen Holger Ron ended at the French Open. The 19-year-old Dane had to fight in the Scandinavian fencing Casper Road He won in 4 camels after midnight. The Norwegian showed his consistency with 55 wins for 24 unforced errors and turned the second match point after 3:15 hours in the “night session”.

Rudd never advanced past the last 16 of a Grand Slam tournament before Roland Garros, the first Norwegian player to reach the semi-finals of a major tournament. His father Christian reached at least the third round of the French Open twice (1995, 1999).

Cilic continued not to stop

The opponent in the battle to enter the final Marin Cilic. The Croatian prevailed in the generational duel against Andrei Rublio, who was nine years his junior, after more than 4 hours of fighting in 5 sets. A previously highly balanced match ended surprisingly quickly in the tiebreak. With strong returns, Cilic, known for his hits, made a quick finish on the short decision.

In previous groups, a break was enough to win the match. Robleo made the first, the next two rounds were secured by Cilic and the momentum seemed to turn on the Croatian side. Because Rublew was able to strike back again, a decisive sentence was needed, as Cilic should have the upper hand. As for the 2014 US Open winner, it will be Roland Garros for the first time in the last four.

Rublev Fair Play Award

On the other hand, Rublev is still waiting for his first participation in a major semi-final. Although the 24-year-old had only dropped serve twice in the entire match and won a total of just 4 points less, he had to congratulate his opponent in the end. So Rublev should be content with a fictional prize for fair play: at 1-1 in the fifth set, the Russian allowed his opponent to repeat the point, even though the referee allowed Cilic to stop the ball.