Paris in crisis with Washington: The end of the crisis takes time

Diplomacy

Paris (AFP) – After a violent submarine dispute, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called on the United States to take concrete action.

And in a meeting with his American colleague Anthony Blinken, he also indicated that ending the crisis between the two countries will take time, according to a statement. Le Drian saw the phone call between the two presidents on Wednesday as the first step toward reconciliation.

Last week, without consulting its allies, the United States launched a security pact with Australia and Great Britain in the Indo-Pacific, leading to a deep diplomatic crisis with France. The agreement destroyed a multi-billion dollar submarine deal between Australia and France, which led to angry reactions in Paris. Lu Drian complained about the procedure with unusually sharp words. France’s ambassadors to the United States and Australia were summoned for consultations.

This was followed by a high-profile phone call on Wednesday. US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed to meet in person in October. The French ambassador who was returned to Washington will also return.

