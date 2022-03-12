Paralympic Games 2022 Blog: Len Casmayr and Anna-Lena Forster win gold – Paralympics Newspaper

When the daughter guides the mother

Linda Le Bon must have been led by her daughter when she competed in the Paralympics for the first time. Behind guide Ola Gilot, the 57-year-old visually impaired skier skied down the slopes in Beijing and was allowed to listen a lot. “She screams all the time,” complained the Belgian with a smile. “It’s not easy. I have to stop Mama. She’s driving.”

Gilot, 22, can understand the difficulties her mother faced due to the role reversal. “I think I scream a lot,” she said. “I ask her to look at me and listen to me, which is not easy for her as a mother.”

The daughter first replaced the intended guide Pierre Coclay shortly before the start of the Paralympics. The only condition: Everyone gets their own room in the Paralympic Village. Le Bon has competed at the Yanqing Circuit four times so far. Fifth place in the super formula was the best result. “I have to drop it,” Ulla Gilot explained. “And if she makes a big mistake, it’s probably because I didn’t tell her to go left or right or out skating because she doesn’t see her.”