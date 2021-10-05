Pandora’s Leaves: Background and Feedback

The latest developments
Nearly twelve million classified documents were leaked to the International Network of Investigative Journalists, incriminating dozens of heads of state and hundreds of politicians. This is the background.
- British tax authorities want to conduct their own investigation using information from Pandora’s Papers. This is what British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak told Sky News on Monday, October 4th. In the United Kingdom, news that a donor of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party has been implicated in a corruption case involving telecommunications rights in Uzbekistan has caused an uproar. Sunak and Johnson emphasized that all donors will be scrutinized. The donor concerned denied the allegations.
- The Australian Tax Agency (ATO) wants to compare Pandora papers with its own and announces investigations. This is what Will Day, vice president of the ATO, said Monday (October 4) to the media. Through investigations, the authority hopes to be able to detect tax evasion. According to local media reports, more than 400 Australians appeared in the “leaked” documents.
