Pandora Papers – a Swiss company that decorates the online presence of oligarchs

– A Swiss company decorates the oligarch’s presence on the Internet Documents from the big data leak show how a company in Geneva organized positive entries from Google and Wikipedia for Russia’s super-rich — and successfully. Cost: 153,000 francs Bernard O’Dehnal

Kirill Androso on the balcony of his Goch mansion in July 2021. Negative reports about the oligarchs on the Internet have been eliminated or weakened. Photo: Urs Flueler (Keystone)

“Smart and charming”, “Young world leader”. In June of this year, Kirill Androso was introduced to the media in Lucerne as the new owner of Chateau Gütsch. The 48-year-old Russian emphasized that buying a somewhat dilapidated castle hotel is not an investment in the traditional sense: NSHere is an act of love because he wanted to revive “this great city landmark”.

If you search Google for the name Androsow or look for it on Wikipedia, you will find only good things there: an American website, for example, describes him as a “big manager” and a “promoter of global trends”, which seems to have more commercial purposes. When searching for the name Androsow, it appears in the first few linesF.