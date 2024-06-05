Panasonic Lumix GH7 – a powerful hybrid camera for photo and video

Panasonic Lumix DC-GH7 – to set Sensor Sensor coordination Four quarters (17.3mm x 13.0mm) Accuracy 26.5/25.2MP gross/net sensor with AR layer and no low-pass filter / 100MP HD recording from hand Housing stability 5-axis, Dual IS compatible (7.5 levels) registration File format Photo: JPEG (DCF, Exif 2.31), RAW, Video: H.264, H.265/HEVC, Apple ProRes, Apple ProRes RAW Audio format Line format: 2-channel stereo 48 kHz/24-bit, 96 kHz/24-bit*; 4 mono channels 48kHz/24bit (*3.5mm microphone or DMW-XLR2)

Floating format (with DMW-XLR2): 2-channel stereo 48 kHz/32-bit, 96 kHz/32-bit; 4 mono channels 48kHz/32bit Balanced dimensions 4:3, 3:2, 16:9, 1:1 Color space sRGB color space, Adobe RGB Image sized image Maximum image resolution of 5776 x 4336 pixels, or 11,552 x 8672 pixels at HD resolution Image size video [5.8K] 5760×4320 (4:3) / [5.7K] 5728×3024 (17:9) / [4.4K] 4352×3264 (4:3) / [C4K] 4096×2160/ [4K] 3840×2160/ [FHD] 1920×1080 Auto focus Auto focus type Phase detection AF system (779 points) / Contrast AF system Types of focus AF-S (Single), AF-C (Continuous), MF (Manual), Detection: Human (Eye) / Animal (Eye) / Car / Motorcycle / Train / Airplane Mode in Arabic Tracking / Full-area AF / Zone (H/V) / Zone / 1-Zone+ / 1-Zone / Pinpoint Exposure control Photometric properties Intelligent multi-field / integrated center focus / spot metering Typical phone call Program AE (P) / Aperture Priority AE (A) / Shutter Priority AE (S) / Manual Exposure (M) / Creative Video (P/A/S/M)* / Custom 1, 2, 3, 4 / Auto tasty ISO Photo: 100-25,600 (Ex50)

Video: 100+12800 (Ex50) Exposure compensation ±5 EV in 1/3 EV increments (±3 EV for video recording) Automatic exposure correction 3, 5 or 7 images, in steps of 1/3, 2/3 or 1 EV White Balance/Picture Styles Settings Auto(+Warm/Cool)/Daylight/Drag/Shade/Incandescent/Flash/Manual Balance 1,2,3,4/Color Temperature 1,2,3,4 Image styles/filters 16 among others Vivid, Flat, Leica Monochrome, V-Log, Real Time LUT / 8 among others Retro and High-Key LUT library Formats: .vlt, .cube / Vlog_709 / Group 1-39 (Group 1-3: Sample lookup table) / Real-time lookup table buckle Camera shutter speed Mechanical: 1/8,000 – 60 sec, Bulb (max. 30 min), Electronic: 1/32,000 sec – 60 sec, Video: 1/25,000 sec – 1/8 sec Self-timer/remote control 10 seconds, 3 frames / 2 seconds / 10 seconds / custom time; Remote control with WiFi or cable remote control (2.5mm) Exposure to the chain Mechanically 14 frames per second (AFS); 10 fps (AFC and Live View) RAW+JPEG; 170+ images (CF Express card) Electronic 75 frames per second (AFS); RAW / RAW+JPEG: Approx. 190 images Lightning Lightning External TTL flash (optional available) / 7 modes X times simultaneous Less than 1/250 second Flash exposure compensation ±3 EV in 1/3 EV steps Hot shoe/synchronous connection • / • Video jobs Register the record V-Log (more than 13 levels when sensor output < 60 fps; more than 12 levels when sensor output > 60 fps) Proxy Video/Frame.io • / • flow Wi-Fi/USB connection/wired LAN ProRes RAW (HQ) 5.7K: 29.97p / 25.00p / 24.00p / 23.98p ProRes RAW (HQ) 5.7K: 29.97p / 25.00p / 24.00p / 23.98p Apple ProRes 422 HQ / 422 5.7K: 29.97p / 25.00p / 24.00p / 23.98p Apple ProRes 422 HQ / 422 5.7K: 29.97p / 25.00p / 24.00p / 23.98p 4:2:2 10-bit C4K/4K: 59.94p / 50.00p / 47.95p / 29.97p / 25.00p / 24.00p / 23.98p; Full HD: 239.76p / 200.00p / 120.00p / 119.88p / 100.00p / 4:2:2 10-bit C4K/4K: 59.94p / 50.00p / 47.95p / 29.97p / 25.00p / 24.00p / 23.98p; Full HD: 239.76p / 200.00p / 120.00p / 119.88p / 100.00p / 47.95p / 59.94p / 50.00p / 29.97p / 25.00p / 24.00p / 23.98p 47.95p / 59.94p / 50.00p / 29.97p / 25.00p / 24.00p / 23.98p 4:2:0 10-bit 5.7K: 59.94p / 50.00p / 48.00p / 47.95p / 29.97p / 25.00p / 24.00p / 23.98p; C4K/4K: 120.00p / 119.88p / 100.00p / 59.94p / 4:2:0 10-bit 5.7K: 59.94p / 50.00p / 48.00p / 47.95p / 29.97p / 25.00p / 24.00p / 23.98p; C4K/4K: 120.00p / 119.88p / 100.00p / 59.94p / 50.00p / 29.97p / 25.00p / 24.00p / 23.98p; Full HD: 239.76p / 200.00p / 120.00p / 119.88p / 100.00p / 47.95p / 59.94p / 50.00p 50.00p / 29.97p / 25.00p / 24.00p / 23.98p; Full HD: 239.76p / 200.00p / 120.00p / 119.88p / 100.00p / 47.95p / 59.94p / 50.00p / 29.97p / 25.00p / 24.00p / 23.98p / 29.97p / 25.00p / 24.00p / 23.98p Open Gate 5.8K (4:2:0 10-bit): 29.97p / 25.00p / 24.00p / 23.98p; 4.4K (4:2:0 10-bit): 59.94p, 50.00p Open Gate 5.8K (4:2:0 10-bit): 29.97p / 25.00p / 24.00p / 23.98p; 4.4K (4:2:0 10-bit): 59.94p, 50.00p Variable frame rate 5.7K 1-60fps; C4K/4K: 1-120 fps; Full HD: 1-300 fps Variable frame rate 5.7K 1-60fps; C4K/4K: 1-120 fps; Full HD: 1-300 fps Unlimited recording time limit (up to 35 degrees, TBD) Unlimited recording time limit (up to 35 degrees, TBD) Professional Video Function System Frequencies (59.94 / 50.00 / 24.00 Hz) / Hybrid Log Gamma for 4K HDR video / V-Log & V-Gamut / 709 Like Gamma Professional Video Functions System Frequencies (59.94 / 50.00 / 24.00 Hz) / Hybrid Log Gamma for 4K HDR Video / V-Log & V-Gamut / 709 Like Gamma & Knee Control / Luminance Level 64-1023 / 64-940 / 0-1023 ( 10 bit) / black level level / time-lapse video Support video features Recording light (front and back) / Recording frame / Focus transition / Waveform and vector scope / Color bars / Test tone / LUTs with Preview / HLG Preview Assistant / Anamorphic Decompression / Frame Selection / Safety Zone / Linear LUTs with Preview / HLG Preview Assistant / Anamorphic Decompression / Frame Selection / Safety Zone / Linear Focus with rotation angle/time code in/out adjustment via the center. BNC adapter/synchronous scan Focus with rotation angle/time code in/out adjustment via the center. BNC adapter/synchronous scan service a screen LCD touch screen, 7.6 cm (3.0˝), 3:2 format, 1.84 MP, freely swivel and tilt, 100% field of view camera lens OLED, 3.68 MP, 0.76x K, 100% image field, 60 fps, eye sensor Wi-Fi/Bluetooth • (2.4 GHz, 5 GHz) / • (Bluetooth Low Energy) Durability Dust/splash/cold protection; Magnesium housing and built-in fan Menu languages 16 of them: German, English, Spanish, Turkish Storage media CF Express Type B card slot, UHS-II compatible SDXC card slot USB/HDMI USB Type C (USB 10Gbps) / HDMI Type A More communication For microphone (3.5mm) / headphones (3.5mm) / DMW-XLR1/2 adapter / remote control (2.5mm) / flash sync Microphone/speaker • (Stereo) / • (Mono) power supply Batteries tray Lithium-Ion (7.2V, 2200mAh, 16WH, DMW-BLK22) USB USB power supply, USB charging function Dimensions Housing dimensions 13.8 x 10.0 x 10.0 cm Weight 805g (body with battery and SD card) Standard accessories Download LUMIX Lab, LUMIX Sync, LUMIX Tether, Silkypix It is supplied as standard Battery (DMW-BLK22), charging base, hot shoe cover, carrying strap, housing cover, eye cover, BNC adapter cable

