|Panasonic Lumix DC-GH7 – to set
|Sensor
|Sensor coordination
|Four quarters (17.3mm x 13.0mm)
|Accuracy
|26.5/25.2MP gross/net sensor with AR layer and no low-pass filter / 100MP HD recording from hand
|Housing stability
|5-axis, Dual IS compatible (7.5 levels)
|registration
|File format
|Photo: JPEG (DCF, Exif 2.31), RAW, Video: H.264, H.265/HEVC, Apple ProRes, Apple ProRes RAW
|Audio format
|Line format: 2-channel stereo 48 kHz/24-bit, 96 kHz/24-bit*; 4 mono channels 48kHz/24bit (*3.5mm microphone or DMW-XLR2)
Floating format (with DMW-XLR2): 2-channel stereo 48 kHz/32-bit, 96 kHz/32-bit; 4 mono channels 48kHz/32bit
|Balanced dimensions
|4:3, 3:2, 16:9, 1:1
|Color space
|sRGB color space, Adobe RGB
|Image sized image
|Maximum image resolution of 5776 x 4336 pixels, or 11,552 x 8672 pixels at HD resolution
|Image size video
|[5.8K] 5760×4320 (4:3) / [5.7K] 5728×3024 (17:9) / [4.4K] 4352×3264 (4:3) / [C4K] 4096×2160/ [4K] 3840×2160/ [FHD] 1920×1080
|Auto focus
|Auto focus type
|Phase detection AF system (779 points) / Contrast AF system
|Types of focus
|AF-S (Single), AF-C (Continuous), MF (Manual), Detection: Human (Eye) / Animal (Eye) / Car / Motorcycle / Train / Airplane
|Mode in Arabic
|Tracking / Full-area AF / Zone (H/V) / Zone / 1-Zone+ / 1-Zone / Pinpoint
|Exposure control
|Photometric properties
|Intelligent multi-field / integrated center focus / spot metering
|Typical phone call
|Program AE (P) / Aperture Priority AE (A) / Shutter Priority AE (S) / Manual Exposure (M) / Creative Video (P/A/S/M)* / Custom 1, 2, 3, 4 / Auto tasty
|ISO
|Photo: 100-25,600 (Ex50)
Video: 100+12800 (Ex50)
|Exposure compensation
|±5 EV in 1/3 EV increments (±3 EV for video recording)
|Automatic exposure correction
|3, 5 or 7 images, in steps of 1/3, 2/3 or 1 EV
|White Balance/Picture Styles
|Settings
|Auto(+Warm/Cool)/Daylight/Drag/Shade/Incandescent/Flash/Manual Balance 1,2,3,4/Color Temperature 1,2,3,4
|Image styles/filters
|16 among others Vivid, Flat, Leica Monochrome, V-Log, Real Time LUT / 8 among others Retro and High-Key
|LUT library
|Formats: .vlt, .cube / Vlog_709 / Group 1-39 (Group 1-3: Sample lookup table) / Real-time lookup table
|buckle
|Camera shutter speed
|Mechanical: 1/8,000 – 60 sec, Bulb (max. 30 min), Electronic: 1/32,000 sec – 60 sec, Video: 1/25,000 sec – 1/8 sec
|Self-timer/remote control
|10 seconds, 3 frames / 2 seconds / 10 seconds / custom time; Remote control with WiFi or cable remote control (2.5mm)
|Exposure to the chain
|Mechanically
|14 frames per second (AFS); 10 fps (AFC and Live View) RAW+JPEG; 170+ images (CF Express card)
|Electronic
|75 frames per second (AFS); RAW / RAW+JPEG: Approx. 190 images
|Lightning
|Lightning
|External TTL flash (optional available) / 7 modes
|X times simultaneous
|Less than 1/250 second
|Flash exposure compensation
|±3 EV in 1/3 EV steps
|Hot shoe/synchronous connection
| • / •
|Video jobs
|Register the record
|V-Log (more than 13 levels when sensor output < 60 fps; more than 12 levels when sensor output > 60 fps)
|Proxy Video/Frame.io
| • / •
|flow
|Wi-Fi/USB connection/wired LAN
|ProRes RAW (HQ) 5.7K: 29.97p / 25.00p / 24.00p / 23.98p
|Apple ProRes 422 HQ / 422 5.7K: 29.97p / 25.00p / 24.00p / 23.98p
|4:2:2 10-bit C4K/4K: 59.94p / 50.00p / 47.95p / 29.97p / 25.00p / 24.00p / 23.98p; Full HD: 239.76p / 200.00p / 120.00p / 119.88p / 100.00p /
|47.95p / 59.94p / 50.00p / 29.97p / 25.00p / 24.00p / 23.98p
|4:2:0 10-bit 5.7K: 59.94p / 50.00p / 48.00p / 47.95p / 29.97p / 25.00p / 24.00p / 23.98p; C4K/4K: 120.00p / 119.88p / 100.00p / 59.94p /
|50.00p / 29.97p / 25.00p / 24.00p / 23.98p; Full HD: 239.76p / 200.00p / 120.00p / 119.88p / 100.00p / 47.95p / 59.94p / 50.00p
|/ 29.97p / 25.00p / 24.00p / 23.98p
|Open Gate 5.8K (4:2:0 10-bit): 29.97p / 25.00p / 24.00p / 23.98p; 4.4K (4:2:0 10-bit): 59.94p, 50.00p
|Variable frame rate 5.7K 1-60fps; C4K/4K: 1-120 fps; Full HD: 1-300 fps
|Unlimited recording time limit (up to 35 degrees, TBD)
|Professional Video Function System Frequencies (59.94 / 50.00 / 24.00 Hz) / Hybrid Log Gamma for 4K HDR video / V-Log & V-Gamut / 709 Like Gamma
|Support video features
|Recording light (front and back) / Recording frame / Focus transition / Waveform and vector scope / Color bars / Test tone /
|LUTs with Preview / HLG Preview Assistant / Anamorphic Decompression / Frame Selection / Safety Zone / Linear
|Focus with rotation angle/time code in/out adjustment via the center. BNC adapter/synchronous scan
|service
|a screen
|LCD touch screen, 7.6 cm (3.0˝), 3:2 format, 1.84 MP, freely swivel and tilt, 100% field of view
|camera lens
|OLED, 3.68 MP, 0.76x K, 100% image field, 60 fps, eye sensor
|Wi-Fi/Bluetooth
| • (2.4 GHz, 5 GHz) / • (Bluetooth Low Energy)
|Durability
| Dust/splash/cold protection; Magnesium housing and built-in fan
|Menu languages
|16 of them: German, English, Spanish, Turkish
|Storage media
|CF Express Type B card slot, UHS-II compatible SDXC card slot
|USB/HDMI
|USB Type C (USB 10Gbps) / HDMI Type A
|More communication
|For microphone (3.5mm) / headphones (3.5mm) / DMW-XLR1/2 adapter / remote control (2.5mm) / flash sync
|Microphone/speaker
|• (Stereo) / • (Mono)
|power supply
|Batteries tray
|Lithium-Ion (7.2V, 2200mAh, 16WH, DMW-BLK22)
|USB
|USB power supply, USB charging function
|Dimensions
|Housing dimensions
|13.8 x 10.0 x 10.0 cm
|Weight
|805g (body with battery and SD card)
|Standard accessories
|Download
|LUMIX Lab, LUMIX Sync, LUMIX Tether, Silkypix
|It is supplied as standard
|Battery (DMW-BLK22), charging base, hot shoe cover, carrying strap, housing cover, eye cover, BNC adapter cable
