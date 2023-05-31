Palm oil plantations: the return of the species

Palm cultivation with local plants

People around the world are clearing tropical rainforests in order to allow herds of cattle to graze in liberated areas or to grow oil palms. The result: fewer animals, plants, or fungi roam deforested areas; Biodiversity has been severely affected. But if both are possible – a productive oil palm plantation with a large enough biodiversity – a research team led by Delphine Clara Zemp of the University of Neuchâtel and the University of Göttingen asked themselves. Since experts have now been able to show the experience on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, both conditions can be met. In order to restore the original ecosystem to some extent, they planted native tree species among the palm trees on a farm and found that over the course of five years, biodiversity increased and the palm trees continued to produce good crops.

for her attempt In the journal “Nature” Scientists presented 52 tree islands on a farm in Sumatra. There are oil palm trees on 140 hectares, and the islands of trees cover about 2.8 hectares. The six cultivated species included legumes such as Parkia speciosaalso known as Stink Bean, or Jengkol (Archidendron giringa)Durian tree (Dorio Zepethinus) or mallow Shaurya leprosy.