Palm oil affects the spread of cancer

Palmitic acid enhances long-term metastasis formation in mice with oral and skin cancers. This has not been observed with other fatty acids such as oleic acid and linoleic acid, which are found in olive oil and flaxseed, for example. Researchers reported in the journal Nature that the fatty acids tested did not generally increase the risk of cancer.

The researchers also found that cancer cells that were only exposed to palmitic acid for a short period of time spread more. This memory was triggered by epigenetic changes that affect the functioning of genes in cells. This allowed the cancer cells to contact cells in their immediate vicinity and spread more easily. By discovering this mechanism, researchers have found a way to block it with the help of specific antibodies. They are now planning a clinical study to stop the formation of metastases in different types of cancer.

However, the researchers do not derive any nutritional recommendations from their findings. Study leader Professor Salvador Aznar-Benetah said: “It is too early to determine what type of diet is appropriate for patients with metastatic cancer to slow the process of spread. More work is needed to find out.”

However, he doesn’t speak against caring for and avoiding palm oil in food: Palm oil, which is mainly made of saturated fatty acids, is mainly found in processed and unhealthy foods like chocolate, cake, ice cream or ready meals. , which are also at risk of obesity and cardiovascular disease.

10.1038 / s41586-021-04075-0